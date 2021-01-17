Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $0.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.56.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,828. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,934,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,894,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,317. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

