Graft Hits Market Cap of $215,093.75 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Graft has a market capitalization of $215,093.75 and $3.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00446562 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

