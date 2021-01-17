Goldcoin Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $5,616.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00396863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

