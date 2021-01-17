Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

