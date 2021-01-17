Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,557 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $305.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

