Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Dover were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

