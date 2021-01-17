Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $543,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.61 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

