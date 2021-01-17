Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $417,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

