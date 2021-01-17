Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.52 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 491,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

