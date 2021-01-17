Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

