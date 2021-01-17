Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 356 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

