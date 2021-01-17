Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average of $185.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $215.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.