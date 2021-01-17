Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL opened at $96.08 on Friday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,116,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,555 shares of company stock worth $12,542,964. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.