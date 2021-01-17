Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Down 8.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.87. 9,652,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,567,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.