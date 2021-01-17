Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Down 8.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.87. 9,652,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,567,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
