General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

General Mills stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

