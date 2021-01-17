GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €29.00 ($34.12) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.81 ($33.90).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) stock opened at €30.01 ($35.31) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.02 and a 200 day moving average of €29.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

