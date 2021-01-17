Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

