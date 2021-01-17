Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 468 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $53.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,066. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.