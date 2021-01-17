Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.