Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,604.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

