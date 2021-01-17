Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.39.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $517.93 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

