GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 1,731,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,186,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

