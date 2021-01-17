Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 119,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,959. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

