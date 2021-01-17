Gabelli Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to “Buy”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $210.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $2,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

