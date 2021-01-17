FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issued By National Bank Financial

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for EXFO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

EXFO stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

