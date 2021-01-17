FY2020 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

Shares of SQ opened at $227.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.34 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Square by 370.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

