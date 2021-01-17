FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Issued By KeyCorp

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

NYSE TME opened at $22.21 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,296,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.