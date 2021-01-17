Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.20

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,696.23 or 1.01055806 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,175,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,606,008 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

