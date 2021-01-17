Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Scotiabank reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.