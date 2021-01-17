Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lifted by Truist from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.61. 241,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,566. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $149.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.45, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after acquiring an additional 775,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.