Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCPT. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 412,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

