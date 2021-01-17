Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 400,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.