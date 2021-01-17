Flagship Investments Limited (FSI.AX) (ASX:FSI) Insider Acquires A$151,539.23 in Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (FSI.AX) (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 64,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,539.23 ($108,242.31).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 47,281 shares of Flagship Investments Limited (FSI.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.44), for a total value of A$95,034.81 ($67,882.01).

On Wednesday, October 21st, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 37,608 shares of Flagship Investments Limited (FSI.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,202.45 ($56,573.18).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.67.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

