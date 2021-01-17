Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Five Below stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

