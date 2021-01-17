Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.26.
Five Below stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
