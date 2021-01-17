First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000.

