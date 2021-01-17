First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $48.19. Approximately 274,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 258,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 130.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period.

