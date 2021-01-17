First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.98 and last traded at $72.98. 2,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

