First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) dropped 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.43 and last traded at $80.74. Approximately 1,717,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,533,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,317,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

