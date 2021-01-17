First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.22. 4,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

