First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)’s share price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 14,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $376,000.

