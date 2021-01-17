First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 8.9%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.29 and last traded at $96.58. 4,174,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,712,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.32.

Get First Solar alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,518,233 shares of company stock valued at $201,602,966 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.