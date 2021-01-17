First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $302,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Comerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $69.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.