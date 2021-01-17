First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 45 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

