First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $256,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 317,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.