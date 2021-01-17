First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $231.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.