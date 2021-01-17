First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 730.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

