First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post sales of $91.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.10 million and the lowest is $88.06 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $91.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $367.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.83 million to $391.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $361.75 million, with estimates ranging from $343.72 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

