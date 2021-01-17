First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Rambus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Rambus stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.