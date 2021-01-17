FinNexus (FNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.40 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.40 million and $460,243.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FinNexus has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.00531560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.30 or 0.04019431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016382 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

