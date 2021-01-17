finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.50. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £38.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, insider Richard Charles Snow bought 95,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) Company Profile (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.